James Rayford Slider, age 94, of Linden, Texas, formally of Simms, Texas, passed away on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at a local care facility. He was born on April 13, 1929, in Bowie County, Texas, to Raymond and Inus Slider.

Mr. Slider was a manager at Cotton Belt Credit Union for 43 years. He was an Advisory Director to Texas Credit Unions, as well as the President of the Local Credit Union Chapter. Mr. Slider also served for 14 years on the Maud ISD School Board. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served honorably during the Korean Conflict.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorthy Jean Slider; two grandsons, Justin Slider, Jon Paul Russell; one brother, Ray Slider; and one sister, Bama Macon.

He is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Shawn Slider, Clint and Misty Slider, Aaron and Carol Slider; two daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and Bill Vernier, Audra and Larry Russell; 20 grandchildren – including their spouses; 12 great grandchildren; one brother, Rachel Wayne Slider and his wife Mena; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside Services will be held on Friday, February 9, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Sand Hill Cemetery – Simms, Texas. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home – New Boston, Texas.