UAHT Spring Enrollment Increases Over Ten Percent

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana welcomed 1,183 students this semester. This spring enrollment number represents a 10.4% increase from last spring and the largest spring enrollment since 2020.

“We are excited about the continued increase in enrollment,” said UAHT Chancellor Dr. Christine Holt. “This continues the trend from the fall 2023 semester, where our enrollment was up by 9% from the previous year, representing our largest enrollment since 2019. According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, public 2-year college enrollment nationally was up by 4.4% last year. That UAHT’s growth greatly exceeds the national average is a testament to the diligent work of our team to provide an affordable, world-class education and job training to our students.”

Among the factors for enrollment growth at UAHT include affordability, time to completion, and an increase in dual enrollment. UAHT offers one of the country’s most affordable tuition and fee rates, and most students receive financial aid and/or scholarships, allowing them to attend UAHT at virtually no out-of-pocket cost. UAHT offers certificates that train students for good, high-paying jobs in a year or less. Our dual enrollment programs allow high school students to earn college credentials at no cost. These credentials will enable them to be work-ready as soon as they graduate or give them a head start toward higher degree attainment. These are just a few reasons why attending UAHT is a smart choice.

