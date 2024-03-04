Folding Knife Course to be Held at the James Black School of Bladesmithing and Historic Trades

Sponsor

The James Black School of Bladesmithing and Historic Trades will hold a folding knife course from March 8 through 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

This course is designed to help students understand the simple form of making a folding knife. Students will demonstrate their skills by completing a friction folder with minimal equipment.

The cost of the course is $350. The instructor for the course is Tim Foster.

For more information about the UAHT James Black School of Bladesmithing and Historic Trades, call 870-722-8568 or email bladesmith@uaht.edu.

About the James Black School of Bladesmithing and Historic Trades:

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana James Black School of Bladesmithing and Historic Trades celebrates, preserves, and promotes the art of bladesmithing and historic trades, and the birth of the iconic Bowie Knife in Historic Washington. Students at the school will study the art and science of Bladesmithing, Forging, Handles and Guards, Damascus Steel, and more.

The James Black School of Bladesmithing and Historic Trades is unique in the University of Arkansas System and reflects the same quality and commitment to excellence in student learning that is the centerpiece of the missions of both the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana and the University of Arkansas System. Become a part of a campus where history, art, and skill are celebrated and preserved.

The James Black School is located at Historic Washington State Park, 601 Lawrence Street, Washington, Arkansas.

For more information, visit https://www.uaht.edu/bladesmithing/.