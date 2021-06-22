Miller County Clean-Up

Advertisement

Miller County Judge Cathy Harrison wants to invite the citizens of Miller County to join her and other elected officials on Saturday June 26th from 8a-11a for a countywide cleanup. There will be refreshments, t-shirts for all who participate, and many prizes awarded. Judge Harrison said, “This is a great event to meet people and elected officials in your area as well as do some good for our Miller County.” “This cleanup includes the Cities of Texarkana, Garland and Fouke as well and it’s not too late to put a team together or if you want to join a team in your area of the county we can help.” Said Harrison.

Anyone interested can call the Miller County Judges Office at (870)774-1301 and ask for Becca so the Judges Office can get your packet with T-shirt ready. There have been many people ready to volunteer so don’t forget comfortable walking shoes, clothes, a hat and if you have a litter grabber please bring it.

Signup sheets are available on the Miller County Judge Cathy Hardin Harrison Facebook page.

