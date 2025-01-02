Save The Date for FREE GenCyber Cybersecurity Summer Camp Hosted by the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana

Sponsor

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will offer a FREE two-week GenCyber Cybersecurity summer camp on July 14-17 and July 21-24 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. each day on the UAHT Texarkana campus. GenCyber camp aims to provide hands-on training and promote education and career pathways in cybersecurity, equipping the next generation with vital skills to address growing digital security challenges. The camp is open to rising students in grades 7-12 and will be offered at no cost to students and their families. A Spanish translator will be available.

The camp is available to students from the following school districts:

Ashdown

Fouke

Genoa

Hope

Liberty-Eylau

Nashville

Pleasant Grove

TASD

TISD

GenCyber camp is offered as part of a grant awarded to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock from the National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity to offer innovative summer programs for students who want to learn the latest skills in cybersecurity. The camp will be directed by Brittni Hardie, UAHT Cybersecurity Program Director, and Jennifer Teresa, UAHT Dean of Business and Industry Programs. Hardie said she is beyond excited about bringing this cybersecurity camp to our community. “It’s not just about teaching skills—it’s about opening doors, sparking curiosity, and showing our students that they have a place in the world of technology,” she said. “This is a chance to inspire young minds and help them build a brighter future.”

The program focuses on the GenCyber Cybersecurity Concepts:

Defense in Depth

Confidentiality

Integrity

Availability

Think Like an Adversary

Keep it Simple

Campers will hear from industry experts about education and career opportunities. They will learn about cybersecurity with state-of-the-art, hands-on activities that allow them to experience cyberattacks from both the victim and adversary sides. At the end of the camp, students will receive a certificate of achievement and present a security research topic with the help of a mentor.

After the summer programs are complete, UA Little Rock will host GenCyber Alumni events featuring workshops, guest speakers, networking opportunities, and a mentoring program to pair GenCyber alums with cybersecurity professionals and UA Little Rock students. They will also partner with the Arkansas Department of Education to develop GenCyber-inspired resources for K-12 classrooms in Arkansas.

Registration is required, and just 50 spots are available. More information and registration will be coming soon. Visit uaht.edu/gencyber or email Brittni.hardie@uaht.edu for updates.

Pictured: UAHT GenCyber Camp Directors – Jennifer Teresa, UAHT Dean of Business and Industry Programs (back), and Brittni Hardie, UAHT Cybersecurity Program Director (front)

