The UA Hope-Texarkana Foundation to Host Beads, Bags, Bangles, & “Leap Back to the Future” Kids’ College Fundraiser

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Foundation will hold the 17th Annual Beads, Bags, and Bangles Kids’ College fundraiser on Thursday, February 29, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Hempstead Hall.

This year’s event theme is “Leap Back to the Future.” The fun-filled evening will feature food, drinks, prizes, and busting moves on the dance floor to live music from Chasing Rita of Texarkana! Get ready to channel your inner Marty McFly or Doc Brown—we’re turning back time! Don your best Back to the Future-themed attire for an unforgettable journey as we raise money to support Kids’ College.

As part of the fundraiser, the BBB Committee is selling tickets to win 14-karat white gold inside/out hoop earrings with 1.05-carat brilliant cut diamonds from Gray’s Jewelers valued at $3,000. Earring tickets are $25 each or five for $100, and only 120 tickets are available. You need not be present to win.

Tickets are also available to win John Hardy mini pull-thru bracelets valued at $1,000 each, donated by Alexander’s Jewelers. Tickets are $5 per ticket or $20 for five tickets. Separate drawings will be held for each of the two bracelets. You need not be present to win.

Proceeds raised at the 17th Annual BBB event will be used for scholarships and supplies to benefit Kids’ College, Camp Save-A-Life programs, and the UAHT Foundation. These programs are designed for students who will be in first through eighth grades.

For more information, to sponsor the event, or to purchase tickets, contact Robin Hickerson, UAHT Director of Institutional Advancement, at 870-722-8516 or robin.hickerson@uaht.edu.