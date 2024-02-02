Sponsor

Donna Victoria Johnson (affectionately known as “Memaw”), 68, reunited with her soulmate and best friend Owen Jonson on January 25th, 2024.

She was born on May 30, 1955, to Jack and Bernice Anderson in Phoenix, Arizona.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Owen Johnson.

Donna loved making jewelry, cooking and spending time with family.

She will be deeply missed. We love her to the moon and back, infinity and beyond!”

She is survived by sister Virginia McClary of Texarkana, Arkansas; two daughters Lydia Hawk and husband Doug of Newhall, California; Vickie Cotseones and husband Speros of Texarkana, Arkansas; Chrissy Johnson Scheiwer and husband John; Priscilla Johnson Boone and husband David; and grandchildren Koty Gray, Demetri Cotseones, and Andrew Cotseones.

Cremation services are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.