TexAmericas Center Awarded for Outstanding Budget Presentation

Sponsor

TexAmericas Center (TAC), which owns and operates the 3rd ranked industrial park and is one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, announced its budget for the 2024 fiscal year has been awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award by the Government Finance Officers Association. This is the third consecutive year the organization has been recognized.

The award represents a significant achievement by the organization and reflects a commitment by the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.

“We are honored to receive this achievement and be recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association,” said Scott Norton, Executive Director and CEO of TexAmericas Center. “It is humbling to see our team’s dedication to professionalism, integrity, and transparency being recognized with such distinction. The high level of governance to which we adhere for our board, tenants, and future tenants is something in which we are very proud.”

The budget was prepared and presented by TexAmericas Center Vice President of Finance, Andrew Hill. To receive the budget award, organizations must satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. The guidelines are designed to assess how effectively the budget serves as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide, and communications device. To receive the recognition, documents must be rated “proficient” in four categories, as well as in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories.

“Our board is committed to adhering to a budget process that is fully transparent. TexAmericas Center believes there is significant value in showing stakeholders and government leaders complete visibility and honesty in all our processes,” said TexAmericas Center Board Chairman, Jim Roberts. “Receiving the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for three consecutive years underscores the successes of day-to-day operations at TexAmericas Center.”

More than 1,700 participants are in the prestigious program, many of whom have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and serve as examples for other governments throughout North America. For more information about the award, visit gfoa.org/budget-award.