Visitor Finds 4.87-Carat Diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park

MURFREESBORO, Ark. – Jerry Evans, of Lepanto, visited Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro this spring, but only recently learned that he had discovered a 4.87-carat diamond.

Evans visited the park for the first time this spring with his girlfriend. Within 10 minutes of entering the park, he picked up what he thought was a clear piece of glass that he spotted a few feet away on top of a plowed ridge. He put it in his pocket with some other finds and returned home later that day.

“I thought it might be a piece of glass, it was so clear. I really didn’t know,” Evans said. “We were picking up everything thinking it was a diamond.”

Evans kept thinking about the clear glass he’d found, wondering if it could be something more. Curiosity got the better of him and he sent the stone to the Gemological Institute of America for identification. A few weeks later, he heard back – what he thought was a piece of glass had been identified as a near-colorless diamond. “When they called and told me it was real, I was tickled to death!”

After reading an article about a find at the park in the 1990s, Evans’ son encouraged him to contact Crater of Diamonds State Park about his find.

“While I get many emails from people wanting me to identify something they’ve found here, to my recollection, this is the first time someone has contacted me after they’ve had a diamond identified by the GIA,” said Assistant Park Superintendent Waymon Cox. “I’m glad that Mr. Evans was able to bring his historic diamond back to the park to have it officially registered.”

Evans’ diamond is the largest find registered at the park since Kevin Kinard of Maumelle discovered a 9.07-carat brown diamond on Labor Day 2020. Evans’ diamond is about the size of a jellybean and shaped like a pyramid.

“Mr. Evans’ diamond is spectacular to see. It’s a complete crystal with a brilliant white color reminiscent of many other large, white diamonds I’ve seen from here in the past,” Cox said.

Many visitors choose to name the diamonds they find at Crater of Diamonds State Park. Evans has decided to name his find the Evans Diamond.

As of press time, 798 diamonds have been registered at Crater of Diamonds State Park in 2023, totaling more than 125 carats. An average of one to two diamonds are found by park visitors each day.

In total, over 75,000 diamonds have been unearthed at the Crater of Diamonds since the first diamonds were discovered by John Huddleston, a farmer who owned the land long before it became a state park in 1972. The largest diamond ever discover in the United States was unearthed in 1924 during an early mining operation on the land that later became the state park.

Evans has the following advice for anyone considering a visit to Crater of Diamonds State Park: “Come and search, because there’s a chance. They’re out there!”

