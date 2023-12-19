Sponsor

Harold Quincy Robertson of New Boston, TX gained his heavenly wings on December 16, 2023. Quincy was born on April 12, 1964, in Texarkana.

After graduating high school in Pearland, Texas, he joined the Air Force where he traveled near and far. He spent ten years in the Air Force, exiting as a Staff Sergeant. He transitioned to Civil Service and continued with the Air Force for another nine years, at which time he transitioned to the private sector. From there, he spent the majority of his professional days as an account manager – most recently for Southern Glazer where he was Salesperson of the Year twice in the past three years. The gift of gab, dedication to the brand, intellect, and an excellent work ethic made him a stellar asset to any company.

Quincy was a trained chef and had a passion for cooking. He also enjoyed bowling, hanging out at the American Legion, and watching the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns, and Texas Rangers. But most of all he could be found on the sideline watching his son play baseball, football, and basketball.

Quincy is survived by his wife, Stacey Smith Robertson, daughters Amber Robertson and Jennifer Robertson Hawks (Dustin), son Braxton Robertson, granddaughter Evelynn Hawks, mother Shirley Fowler Lakey, sister Danelle Robertson Rowley (Doug), mother-in-law Susan Saxild Smith and many aunts and cousins.

Quincy was preceded in death by his father Daniel Robertson, brother David Fleming, and grandparents Evelyn and Eugene Fowler and Katy and Harold Robertson.

Services will be held at the 1st Bikers Church of Texarkana, 8085 West 7th Street, Texarkana, TX on December 22, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project and the American Legion Post 488 in New Boston Texas, two organizations Quincy felt strongly about.