Wilcox Named as New Director of Institutional Advancement at UA Hope-Texarkana

Sponsor

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) recently named Kelly Wilcox as the new Director of Institutional Advancement. Wilcox is a graduate of UAHT and received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. “As a Hope native, I understand the hardships rural students face in achieving their higher education goals,” Wilcox said. “As a product of both UAHT and the UAMS off-campus BSN program in Hope, I am aware that high-quality educational opportunities are critical to ensuring a thriving economic future for all UAHT students and our communities. After many years of nursing, I look forward to serving our community in a new capacity as the Director of Institutional Advancement and ushering our UAHT campuses into the future.”

Kelly is married to Mark Wilcox, the Paramedic Program Director at UAHT. They share three sons: Gage Burns, Wyatt, and Carter Wilcox. Kelly manages “Carter’s Class” with her youngest son, a program that allows every student at his school the opportunity to choose a book at the Scholastic Book Fair. During the summer, she is an assistant coach for the Hope Piranhas Swim Team. Kelly is also an avid Arkansas Razorback fan.

For more information about Institutional Advancement and the UAHT Foundation, please contact Kelly Wilcox at 870.722.8516 or kelly.wilcox@uaht.edu.

