New Boston Teen Facing Felony Charges In Alleged Shooting

NEW BOSTON, Texas–A 19-year-old New Boston man is facing two counts of aggravated assault for allegedly shooting at his girlfriend and her male co-worker earlier this month.

A woman described as Treveoin Rashon Rainey’s girlfriend and a man described as a fellow employee who had agreed to give her a ride home, got the attention of law enforcement by banging on the windows of the police department Oct. 16, according to a probable cause affidavit.

They reported that they were sitting in the coworker’s car near the fast food restaurant where both worked when Rainey allegedly approached and began banging on the driver’s window while shouting.

Rainey allegedly “racked a round” in a handgun, prompting the man in the driver’s seat to attempt to drive away, the affidavit said. As they pulled away, Rainey allegedly fired a single shot which struck the driver’s forearm and covered both driver and passenger with shards of glass.

Rainey was arrested Oct. 17, according to Bowie County jail booking records. He was released Oct. 21 after posting bond on bails totaling $200,000.

If convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Rainey faces two to 20 years on each count. The case has been assigned to Fifth District Judge Bill Miller.