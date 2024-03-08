For the Sake of One hosts 3rd Annual Bingo Night Presented by Ledwell

Sponsor

For the Sake of One will be hosting their 3rd Annual Bingo Night fundraiser on Thursday, March 21 at The Canvas Special Events Center (2101 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, TX) at 6:30 pm. Underground Pizza Co will be there and available to purchase from. Bubble Bar Etx will also be there with a cash bar set up inside. This event is open to the public. Everyone in the community is invited to attend!

The Canvas Special Events Center is under new ownership and newly renovated. The space looks fantastic, so For the Sake of One is very excited to hold their fundraiser there. For the Sake of One is looking forward to gathering the community together for a night of bingo to raise funds to support local families before, during and after foster care. You can purchase individual tickets for $25 or you can sponsor this event and purchase a table of 8, as well as some marketing benefits. To purchase tickets/sponsorships, you can go to https://forthesakeofone.networkforgood.com/events/66866-bingo-night.

Bingo prizes are being donated by local businesses in the area. If you are a local business and you want to donate something, please contact For the Sake of One at 903-329-0566 or email Alyssa at alyssa@forthesakeofone.com.

For the Sake of One is a local non-profit whose vision is a community where every child has a stable home, and every family has the tools to thrive. Their mission is to share God’s love with local children and families by providing emotional, physical, and spiritual support while serving as a hub to connect, equip, and empower all stakeholders in the child welfare community. They support case workers, foster, adoptive and

biological families and provide TBRI training.

For the Sake of One encourages any citizen interested in making a difference in the foster care community to contact them via phone (903-329-0566) or email (angela@forthesakeofone.com). You can also visit their website at www.forthesakeofone.com.