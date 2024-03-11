Step By Step Guide for Child Care Assistance Through Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas

Sponsor

Interested customers may review the eligibility requirements on our website at http://www.netxworkforce.org/439/Eligibility-Requirements. Those who are currently job searching are encouraged to apply. Child care is covered up to 12 months contingent on clients meeting eligibility requirements by the end of the first 3 months.

If eligibility requirements are met, you can apply online by visiting:

https://northeasttexasworkforcedevelopmentboard.formstack.com/forms/renewal_application.

Once the application is submitted you will be redirected to a checklist. Review the checklist to see which required documents are needed for your family based on your participation status. These documents will include proof of income for 3 full months (if you have not been employed 3 full months you may still apply), proof of credit hours and GPA if attending school, and birth certificates for all children who will need to attend daycare.

Fax or email your required documentation to Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas Child Care Services (CCS):

Email: ccs@netxworks.org

Fax: 903-794-8012

Once all required documentation is received, CCS will begin reviewing your file for eligibility. The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) allows 20 days for the review process.

Once the file has been reviewed to determine eligibility, CCS staff will contact the client to verify the information on file is still correct and finalize setting up assistance.

In the meantime, clients are encouraged to begin researching the daycare centers in their area if the children are not already attending a center. Visit http://www.netxworkforce.org/221/How-To-Choose-A-Childcare-Facility for a list of daycare centers. Tour the facility you are interested in before making your final decision and confirm they have space for your child(ren). If the daycare that you want to use does not have space available, see if they have a waiting list you can put your child(ren) on.

You can review our Parent Handbook by visiting: http://www.netxworkforce.org/DocumentCenter/View/29/Parent-Handbook?bidId=.

If you have any questions or need to follow up after submitting documents call 903-794-8999 opt 1 or text 903-309-2511 to verify everything was received.