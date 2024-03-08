Sponsor

Effie J. Ates, age 92, of Houston, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

Mrs. Ates was born in Marthaville, Louisiana. She was a homemaker and a member of The Sanctuary Church in Russellville, Arkansas. Effie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She was faithful and loyal to her church and enjoyed serving others. She was an avid reader and an excellent cook. Effie loved to entertain and cook meals for her family. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Huey Parks and David Ates, and her daughter, Elaine Ates.

She is survived by her children, Dorothy Dowden and her husband, Donald of Yellville, Arkansas; Janet Haskins and her husband, Wylie of Texarkana, Texas; Huey Parks and his wife Linda of Ashdown, Arkansas; Calvin Ates of Houston, Texas; Randy Ates and his wife Carrie of Eureka Springs, Arkansas; Wesley Ates and his wife Dru Ates of Austin, Texas; Michael Ates and his wife Patty of Green Forest, Arkansas; Nathan Ates and his wife Jenny of Alpena, Arkansas; Frances Ates of Shreveport, Louisiana; Sarah Vedier of North Little Rock, Arkansas; three brothers, Ted Jordan of Myrtle Beach, North Carolina; Terry Dale Jordan and his wife Geinivaa of Robeline, Louisiana; Gary Jordan and his wife Fredia of Columbus, Mississippi; and one sister, Bobbie Meshell and her husband, Woodrow of Marthaville, Louisiana, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Dr. Todd Steffy officiating. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12th, at Fern Park Cemetery in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

Memorials may be made to The Sanctuary Church, 138 Church Street, Russellville, Arkansas 72802.