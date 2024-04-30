CHRISTUS Health Announces Addition of Eight Providers to Growing Texarkana Cardiology Program

Sponsor

CHRISTUS Health announced the hiring of eight cardiology providers who will join the growing CHRISTUS cardiology and vascular program in the Texarkana region effective May 1.

Drs. Megan Do, Seth Hale, Kevin Hayes, Brent Robinson, Kunal Patel and Joseph Saporito, along with advanced practice registered nurses Courtney Gray and Charles Shoalmire join CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic with specialties in invasive cardiology, non-invasive cardiology, interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, and will work with CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System to serve area residents.

“We are committed to building the most comprehensive specialty care team in the region,” said Brandy Moore, chief operating officer for CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. “We want patients to know they can get the care they deserve right here at home. We are constantly looking at ways to enhance the quality of care we can provide to Texarkana and surrounding areas.”

The acquisition is part of CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic’s development and enhancement of heart and vascular health care in the region. In November, CTC acquired Texarkana Vein and Vascular Associates. CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic operates 15 facilities in the region.

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic also utilizes health records software Epic electronic health records, which allows for real-time access to records for any patients, regardless of the location of the CHRISTUS facility.

“The addition of these well-respected, highly skilled cardiologists and nurse practitioners to the CHRISTUS St. Michael Health team advances our formalization of becoming a heart and vascular center of excellence,” said Jason Adams, president of CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System. “Residents in the four-states region are accustomed to receiving innovative, quality heart care from these providers and CHRISTUS St. Michael, and we are looking forward to even more strides in the delivery of heart and vascular care.”

The newest providers will see patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic inside the CHRISTUS St. Michael Medical Building at 2604 St. Michael Drive, STE 345A in Texarkana.





About CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic

Founded in 1994, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic is a multi-specialty medical group offering in-person and virtual visit care options. It now has more than 1,200 clinicians representing over 250 locations serving Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. To find a clinician near you, visit CHRISTUSHealth.org.

About CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, serving as the area’s only heart care and comprehensive cancer care, is nestled within over 128 acres of oak, pine, and dogwood trees along Interstate 30 in Texarkana, Texas. Its central location in Northeast Texas allows CHRISTUS St. Michael to serve residents of Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System includes a 311-bed acute care hospital, the 50-bed CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital, the 43-bed CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta, the W. Temple Webber Cancer Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Imaging Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Outpatient Rehabilitation Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Day Rehabilitation; CHRISTUS St. Michael Wound Care Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Outpatient Rehabilitation Center – Atlanta, and more.

.

