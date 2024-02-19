Leadership Texarkana to Host Free Event Celebrating Women in Leadership March 7th

Sponsor

Leadership Texarkana is excited to invite the community to a distinctive event celebrating Women in Leadership. The “Leadership Book Tasting” event, scheduled for 5:30 PM on March 7th at Twisted Fork, promises an evening of inspiration and wisdom as a panel of local women leaders share their favorite leadership books and insights.

Attendees will have the privilege of hearing from a diverse panel of accomplished local women leaders who have made a significant impact in their respective fields. These leaders will not only share their personal favorite leadership books but also impart valuable wisdom gained through their own leadership journeys.

Leadership Texarkana recognizes the profound impact that reading can have on leadership development. A commitment to continuous learning through literature enhances leadership skills, broadens perspectives, and fosters innovative thinking. This event is not just for book enthusiasts; it’s for anyone passionate about leadership and eager to learn from the experiences of those who have blazed the trail. Come for the books, stay for the inspiration, and leave with a renewed commitment to your own leadership journey.

There is no charge for attendance, and you may register by sending an email to leadershiptxk@gmail.com.

LEADERSHIP TEXARKANA is an independent non-profit organization dedicated to WORKING TOGETHER for COMMUNITY EXCELLENCE. To those ends, Leadership Texarkana dedicates its efforts to

Unleashing Texarkana Talent and Ingenuity

-Blazing Trails for Community-Wide Strategic Doing

-Unifying all around Vision, Values and Priorities

-Bringing a Voice of Possibility and Responsibility

-Celebrating TXK Excellence and What’s to Love at goTXK.org–PLUS a TXK calendar for all events

Additional information about Leadership Texarkana can be found at www.leadershiptexarkana.com.