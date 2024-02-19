Sponsor

Lory Blene Emfinger, age 50, of Fouke, Arkansas died on Sunday, February 18, 2024, in a Little Rock hospital.

Lory was born August 8, 1973, in Texarkana, Texas and was a lifetime resident of the area. She was a homemaker and loved all that came with it. She truly loved to cook. Making large meals to feed her family brought her great joy. She also enjoyed trying new recipes and even making up her own from time to time. Lory had a big heart and cared for everyone. She was a very loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of twenty-nine years, Tommy Emfinger; one daughter, Madison Green; two sons, Tommy D. Emfinger and Landon Emfinger; her mother, Vickie Laford; Uncle and Aunt, Robert and Sherry Maxwell; two grandchildren, Zaida Green and Milo Emfinger and one grandbaby on the way, Jasper Emfinger and a host of other friends and relatives.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

