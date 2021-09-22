Man pleads not guilty to voyeurism, sexual indecency involving three boys and a girl

Advertisement

A man charged voyeurism and indecency with a child involving three boys and a girl pleaded not guilty Monday in Bowie County district court.

Michael Paul Ziebart, 45, appeared for arraignment on the charges before 5th District Judge Bill Miller.

Ziebart was indicted earlier this month on two counts of voyeurism and three counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact. The allegations involve two 10-year-old boys, a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl.

According to a probable cause document, Ziebart was working for the family of an alleged victim earlier this year. The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after receiving a complaint about Ziebart in June.

Ziebart allegedly touched two of the boys in a sexual manner. He allegedly entered a bathroom when the 13-year-old boy was showering and “looked at his naked body” before making comments about it.

“Ziebart acted like he was going to get in the shower with him but he told him to get out so he stopped,” court documents state.

The 12-year-old girl allegedly reported a similar experience with Ziebart in the shower.

Ziebart faces six months to two years in a state jail if convicted of voyeurism involving a victim under 14. He faces 2 to 20 years in prison if convicted of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Ziebart is represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office. Assistant District Attorney Katie Carter is prosecuting.

Ziebart has been in Bowie County custody since July 7. Bonds on the charges total $170,000.

