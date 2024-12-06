Premier HS Christmas Movie Night

Sponsor

Attention, Texarkana! Premier High School is excited to announce another event organized by their Student Council. On December 20th, a movie night will be held; all are invited to attend.

The featured film for the evening is the beloved Christmas classic, The Polar Express. From 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., this holiday favorite will be shown on the big screen in the school’s parking lot at 3448 Summerhill Rd, Texarkana.

In addition to the movie, Principal McCartney will be making pizzas for everyone to enjoy. There will also be a hot chocolate bar with all the fixings to keep attendees warm and cozy, as well as popcorn, which is a must for any movie night.

This event is partially a fundraiser, so food will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and warm clothes, as the weather may be chilly. While seating will be provided, guests are welcome to bring their own folding chairs if they prefer.

The Student Council and teachers have had a wonderful time planning this movie night, and they are eager to share this festive event with the community.

Save the date: December 20th, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Join Premier High School for a night of holiday fun and community spirit.