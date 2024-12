Sponsor

Dorothy Jane Sanders, born May 25, 1944, to Henry and Mary Hazel Patterson, passed away on December 4, 2024. Mrs. Sanders worked for Mayo Manufacturing for over 35 years. Always full of joy and happiness, she enjoyed playing video games, taking pictures, gardening, and just being outside. She never met a stranger.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her sister Lynn Louise Patterson, and her husband Earl.

She is survived by her loving husband, Freddie Sanders; her son, Freddie Sanders Jr, and wife Sandra; her daughter, Sharla Hanna, and boyfriend Tim; her grandchildren, Summer Shaw and husband Robbie, Brittany Porter and boyfriend Matt, Nigel Tubbs and wife Jana, and April House; her great-grandchildren, Kirbie Raney, Baylan Shaw, Serenity Chance, Nathan Tubbs, Jaxon Tubbs, and Ty Jones; as well as a host of other relatives, friends and loved ones.

A memorial service in her honor will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 9, 2024, at Chapelwood Funeral Home located at 1015 N. Kings Highway, Nash TX 75569.