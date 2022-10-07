Homeland Security Grant Approved for Texarkana Cybersecurity Hardening and Disaster Recovery Enhancement Project

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, TX- The City of Texarkana, Texas Office of Emergency Management has been awarded a Homeland Security grant in the amount of $219,679.49 for data protection hardware. This program supports state and local efforts to prevent terrorism and targeted violence and prepare for the threats and hazards that pose the greatest risk to the security of Texas citizens.

Whitney Fezell, Homeland Security Coordinator for the Ark-Tex Council of Governments congratulated the city on a successful grant application.

“The City of Texarkana wrote an awesome application and was ranked 3rd Statewide for the NPA Competitive projects,” Fezell said. “The city always puts in the effort to write quality applications each year and sets the example for the rest of the region.”

Advertisement

The FY2023 City of Texarkana Cybersecurity Hardening and Disaster Recovery Enhancement Project includes the purchase of data protection hardware and 60 months of licensure and support which will significantly improve the cybersecurity capabilities of the City of Texarkana, Texas, City of Texarkana Arkansas, and Texarkana Water Utilities.

Director of Texarkana Water Utilities Information Technology, Brandon Uselton highlights the importance of this funding.

“The impact of this grant on the ability of both cities and the water utility to recover from cyber incidents is significant,” Uselton said. “Without the help of the Texarkana Texas Office of Emergency Management, this outstanding tool that will help safeguard citizen data would be out of reach. This award will make a big impact for all of Texarkana, USA.”

The deployment of a purpose-built immutable data security appliance in the computer environment of the City of Texarkana will significantly increase protection of electronic communication systems, information and services from damage, unauthorized use and exploitation while also protecting critical infrastructure. This will also protect our 9-1-1 call and public safety dispatching center, as well as safeguard water production and sewage treatment for the Texarkana region.

For additional information, please contact Fire Chief Eric Schlotter at (903) 798-3994.

