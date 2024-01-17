For the Sake of One will Host the First “Be Bold” Recruitment Event for Community Members.

Sponsor

For the Sake of One will be hosting their first recruitment event for community members. The purpose of this event is to help everyone find their fit and make a difference. Attendees will learn about fostering, adoption, mentoring, and other ways to serve vulnerable kids and families, as well as have an opportunity to meet the organizations and agencies that can help them get started.

Dinner will be provided by Chick Fil A, and a panel of those involved in the foster/adopt community will share their stories. Thank you so much to Chick Fil A on Richmond Road for donating the food for this event.

At Be Bold, For the Sake of One will share information, but they will not force attendees to sign up for anything. There are currently 47 children in foster care in Bowie county with only 7 open foster homes, 17 children in foster care in Cass county with only 4 open foster homes, 137 children in foster care in Miller county with only 30 open foster homes, and 36 children in foster care in Little River county with only 11 open foster homes. There is a desperate need for more community members to hear this information and respond to help struggling families and children, whether that is through fostering or volunteering to support these families.

Community members must sign up to attend this free event at https://www.forthesakeofone.com/events/be-bold.

For the Sake of One is a local non-profit whose vision is a community where every child has a stable home, and every family has the tools to thrive. Their mission is to share God’s love with local children and families by providing emotional, physical, and spiritual support while serving as a hub to connect, equip, and empower all stakeholders in the child welfare community. They support case workers, foster, adoptive and

biological families and provide TBRI training.

For the Sake of One encourages any citizen interested in making a difference in the foster care community to contact them via phone (903-329-0566) or email (angela@forthesakeofone.com). You can also visit their website at www.forthesakeofone.com.