$1,000 Reward Offered in Delaughter’s Burglary

Advertisement

An anonymous donor has offered a $1000.00 reward for the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for breaking into Delaughter’s Grocery.

On 12-4-2021, Delaughter’s Grocery (located in Maud, TX) was burglarized by four masked individuals. These four suspects forced entry into the business and stole an ATM machine containing an undetermined amount of U.S. Currency. They also stole assorted beef jerky products. It is suspected that the suspects were stuck in a ditch shortly after the burglary took place and required assistance to recover the vehicle.

If you have any information that could result in identifying these suspects, please contact the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office at 903.798.3149.

Advertisement