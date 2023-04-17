Arrest Made in Lewisville School Threat

Advertisement

Lewisville – On Wednesday, April 12, 2023, Arkansas State Police arrested Keshawn Jamal Hawkins, 22, of Camden, charging him with Threatening to Commit an Act of Mass Violence on School Property.

The arrest was made less than 24 hours after a suspect was positively identified as the responsible party for a threat made on social media, which was reported to school administration at Lafayette County Elementary School in Lewisville. The arrest was made in collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Camden Police Department.

The Lewisville Police Department contacted Arkansas State Police on Thursday, April 6, 2023, after school administrators were made aware of a possible threat to the school made on a social media account.

