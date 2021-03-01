Bail set at $500,000 for man accused of running over pedestrian

Advertisement

A man accused of intentionally running his truck into a pedestrian in January on State Line Avenue in Texarkana, Texas, is being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $500,000.

Montavious Sharp, 21, allegedly hit Cedrigch Traylor, 35, as Traylor walked on State Line near the intersection with W. 21st. Traylor’s brother allegedly told police Sharp and his brother had been involved in a hauling business together but had been arguing.

Traylor was transported to a local hospital where he later died of a serious head injury.

A witness reported that a Dodge truck abruptly turned abruptly and steered in Traylor’s direction before hitting him. Traylor’s rubber boots and a fishing rod were found at the scene along with debris from the truck.

While officers were processing the crime scene, Sharp’s parents brought him to the crash site and he was taken into custody.

Police located the truck allegedly used by Sharp to strike Traylor parked behind a church in Texarkana, Texas, not far from the scene of the collision. The truck had significant front end damage and a fishing reel was allegedly imbedded in the grill.

If found guilty of murder, Sharp faces five to 99 years or life in prison.

