Bond set at $300,000 for man charged with intoxication assault

A man who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he wrecked into another car May 1 is being held in the Bowie County jail with bond set at $300,000.

Kendrick Aaron Sauls, 21, allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of New Boston Road and Summerhill Road at approximately 8:45 p.m. May 1. Sauls was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram pickup which collided with a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe.

According to a probable cause affidavit, both vehicles sustained major damage and two occupants of the Santa Fe were seriously injured. A baby riding in the Santa Fe suffered minor scrapes from flying glass and debris.

The baby’s mother, 29, who was driving the Santa Fe, was treated at St. Michael’s hospital for a broken left wrist, a broken right hand, a broken collar bone, a fractured skull, a lacerated liver, broken ribs and a broken neck. A man, 36, riding in the passenger seat of the Santa Fe suffered a severe brain bleed, facial fractures, and a skull fracture. After being treated at Wadley Hospital in Texarkana, he was transferred to UAMS.

Sauls allegedly smelled of alcohol and exhibited slurred speech.

“Officer Flemming advised when he made contact with Sauls he had slurred speech, an odor of alcohol emitting from his breath, and was yelling, ‘Just kill me,’ to the passenger of his vehicle,” the probable cause affidavit states.

A warrant for a sample of Sauls’ blood was obtained by police.

Sauls is currently charged with two counts of intoxication assault which carry a punishment of two to ten years in prison.

