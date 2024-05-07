Sponsor

Marvin Earl “Master Pete” Carson was born to Charlie and Ruthie Carson. He became a member of St. John Baptist Church at an early age. He attended Liberty Eylau High School, and worked for H.E Wright Construction. If you knew Pete, well you knew how special he was. (LOL) He loved his two granddaughters, so much. He loved fishing especially with James (RIP) his brother. He was a master gardener, at least that’s what he told us !!! And on a good day he can really BBQ. He was a man of many trades, and the life of the party. If you just listen you can hear him saying “Master Pete is here Na Na Na Na Master Pete!”

He was preceded in death by both parents; Charlie and Ruthie Carson, sister, Wilma Wheat, brothers, Charlie Robinson, Willie Ray Murphy, James Carson.

Marvin leaves to cherish his memories to his son: Terrance Robinson; granddaughters: Layla Robinson, Lyric Robinson; brother: Calvin R. Carson: sisters: Debra Carson Ware, Janet (Steve) Matlock, Lesia Carson, Deidre (Joe) Carson Nelson all of Texarkana, TX A host of special peoples, step-children, aunts, uncles, cousin, nieces, nephews and friends.

Graveside Service Saturday, May 4, 2024 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens 10:00 AM with Rev. Solomon Phifer, Eulogist. Burial under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.