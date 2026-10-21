Man wanted on probation warrant charged with kidnapping, domestic battering in Miller County

TEXARKANA, Ark. — A 39-year-old man who had been wanted since August for violating his probation in a Miller County domestic battering case is now charged with kidnapping a woman, court records show.

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged Jarvis Jermaine Roberson in Miller County Circuit Court with kidnapping and felony third-degree domestic battering. The charging document says that on Oct. 13 Roberson restrained a woman so as to substantially interfere with her liberty, with the purpose of injuring or terrorizing her, and that he caused physical injury to a family or household member within five years of an earlier domestic battery.

The filing, signed by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney David Cotten for Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell, also says Roberson has four or more prior felony convictions. As a habitual offender he faces 10 years to life in prison if convicted of kidnapping. The domestic battering charge carries up to six years.

No affidavit describing what happened Oct. 13 has been filed in the case.

Miller County sheriff’s deputies arrested Roberson that day, court records show. At his first appearance a judge set bond at $50,000 on the new charges, appointed the public defender’s office and ordered him to have no contact with the woman. His next court date on the new charges is Nov. 10 at 9 a.m.

Article continues below

▼ Continue reading

Roberson is also being held without bond on a probation warrant that a sheriff’s sergeant served the same day. A hearing on the state’s request to revoke his probation is set for Nov. 17.

That probation comes from a January 2023 guilty plea. Roberson pleaded guilty before Circuit Judge Brent Haltom to felony third-degree domestic battering for injuring a household member on Nov. 22, 2022, and was placed on four years of probation. That charge was a felony because he had been convicted of battery and domestic battery within the previous five years, according to the charging document in that case.

On Aug. 18 prosecutors asked the court to revoke the probation. A report by his state probation officer, filed with the petition, says Roberson stopped reporting in October 2023, left Arkansas for Texas without permission and never paid any of the $2,420 in fines and fees he owed.

According to the report, Roberson was arrested in Bowie County, Texas, four times between February 2025 and January 2026 on an Arkansas parole absconder warrant. After each of the first three arrests he was released from the Bowie County jail and did not report to his probation officer within a day as required, the report says.

After the fourth arrest, in January, he was extradited to Arkansas and held in the Lafayette County jail, and his parole was revoked Jan. 22, according to the report. He was released from the Lafayette County jail July 21 and again did not report, the report says. A judge issued the revocation warrant the day the petition was filed.

Little River County court records show two earlier domestic cases against Roberson: a 2016 felony domestic battering and criminal mischief case and a 2018 misdemeanor domestic battery case. Both ended in pleas.

Share this story Share Facebook X Email Copy link