December 5, 1937 – November 9, 2026

Norma Jane Hancock, 88, of Atlanta, Texas, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Born Norma Jane Keener on December 5, 1937, she was a longtime resident of Atlanta in Cass County, where she made her home. She had lived in the Atlanta area for many years and previously resided in Natchez, Mississippi.

Norma spent 30 years in hospital work, including 10 years as a nurse and 20 years as Director of Materials at St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana. She was instrumental in the construction and outfitting of the hospital and designed the “Norma” chair, a versatile reclining hospital chair that converts into a bed for greater patient comfort. She also managed the project that built Riverpark Medical Center in Mississippi. In addition, she did missionary work in Guatemala, where she served for several years, including helping deliver thousands of pairs of eyeglasses to communities after the 1976 earthquake.

Articulate and a force to be reckoned with, Norma loved to golf, travel, and help people. She enjoyed researching on her tablet and stayed in constant contact with family and friends around the country.

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She was preceded in death by her son, Doug Hancock, and by her siblings Freddie Keener, James Russell Keener (Buzzy), Linda England, and Jerri Keener.

She is survived by her daughter, Beverly; her grandsons, Hunter and Philip Wesley Hancock; her sister, LouAnn Farley; her brother, David Keener, and his wife, Margaret; very special friends, Sondra Smith, Holly Bristow and Candy Faulkner and by many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at the Atlanta Church of God in Atlanta, Texas (19730 S. Boggie Street).

Courtesy of Hanner Funeral Service.

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