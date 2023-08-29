Ethelene Leith

Sponsor

Ethelene Salter Leith, age 94, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, August 27, 2023 in a local nursing center.

Mrs. Leith was born January 30, 1929 in Gilmer, Texas. She was a homemaker, retired from JC Penney, the Western Store and was a member of the Hampton Church of Christ.

She is survived by three daughters, Lizabeth Gunn of Texarkana, Texas, Karren Lukas and husband Daniel of Texarkana, Texas and Darla Sikes of Texarkana, Texas; two son, Clifford Leith and wife Dee of Texarkana, Texas and Michael Leith of Texarkana, Texas; eight grandchildren, Niki Haley and husband Johnny, Gena Baumgardner and husband Justin, Katlin Zbinovec and husband Steve, Braden Leith, Shanda Smith, Shana Smith, Katheryn Sparkman and Cain Frair; four great grandchildren, Kinlee Schrup, Gunner Haley, Daisy Haley, Brent Baumgardner and numerous other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Larry Ashlin officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 3-4 prior to the service.

