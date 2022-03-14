Man accused of secretly recording Texarkana girl has conviction for same crime in Cass County

A man accused of hiding a camera in a bathroom used by an 11-year-old girl in Texarkana, Texas, last year has a 2017 conviction for secretly recording a girl in a bathroom in Cass County.

Jarrod Wade Dee, 36, was indicted last week in Bowie County for invasive visual recording. According to a probable cause affidavit, Dee was living in a trailer on property where friends of his lived in a house with their 11-year-old daughter on Clear Springs Road in Texarkana, Texas.

The couple called Bowie County Sheriff’s Office after finding a digital recorder taped under a bathroom cabinet Dec. 5, 2021. The couple removed the device and inserted the storage disc onto a home computer. The video allegedly showed Dee placing the device under the cabinet. Dee allegedly left the property when he learned the recording device had been discovered.

Advertisement

The full contents of the device were reviewed by BCSO investigators and revealed recordings of the 11-year-old undressing, entering the shower, exiting the shower and redressing.

Dee was convicted of invasive visual recording in Cass County in 2017 for filming the daughter of a woman he was living with on a secretly placed camera in a bathroom. Dee was sentenced to two years in a state jail for invasive visual recording in Cass County.

Dee faces six months to two years in a state jail if convicted of invasive visual recording in Bowie County. He is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bond set at $40,000.

