Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Girl For 8 Years To Face Jury This Week In Bowie County

NEW BOSTON, Texas–A jury of eight men and four women was selected Tuesday to hear the case of a man accused of sexually abusing a girl for about half her life at locations in Maud and New Boston.

Paul Chapin, 52, was married to a relative of the girl’s when he allegedly began sexually abusing her in 2012 and she was about 9 years old, according to a probable cause affidavit. The abuse allegedly continued until 2020 when she was approximately 17.

Chapin allegedly molested the girl more than 700 times when she was younger than 14, according to a notice from the state. The notice also includes accounts of Chapin allegedly sexually abusing a friend of the girl he is on trial for abusing this week as well as information regarding an out-of-state arrest in 1998 for rape of a child in Washington and a 1990 conviction for forgery in Oregon.

The state alleges that Chapin is a chronic liar who uses mistruths to bolster his image and manipulate people. Chapin allegedly claimed to have served as a cook and as a sniper in the military.

Chapin is facing a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and three counts of sexual assault of a child. If convicted of the sexual assault charges, Chapin faces two to 20 years on each count.

The continuous sexual abuse charge is the most serious facing Chapin. If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 25 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life. There is no possibility for parole from any term imposed for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The state is represented by First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp and Assistant District Attorney Lauren Richards. Assistant Public Defender Bart Craytor is representing Chapin. Judge John Tidwell of the 202nd District Court of Texas is presiding.

Opening statements and testimony are expected to get underway Wednesday morning at the Bowie County courthouse in New Boston.

Chapin has been held in the Bowie County jail since his arrest July 26, 2021, with bond set at $100,000.

