Jason Bernard Hubbard Jr. was born May 15, 2006 in Texarkana, Texas to Miranda Steitler and Jason Hubbard Sr. He entered his eternal resting place on March 4, 2024.

Jason Jr. was attending Texarkana Independent School District as a Senior at Texas High School. Jason Jr. loves rapping, sports, video games, and joking with his family and friends. Jason was a loving son, brother, nephew, cousin and good friend.

Jason Jr. was one of the family comedians and did not mind joking or pranking anyone. He was working as a Cashier/Stocker at Cash Saver Grocery store working with his father and sisters.

Jason Jr. was preceded in death by his grandparents, Virginia Ann Hubbard (Paternal Grandmother), Vincent Hubbard (Paternal Step-Grandfather) and Janice Wren (Maternal Grandmother), Theodis Stewart (Paternal Great Uncle), Sue Block (Paternal Great Grandmother).

Jason Jr. was very well known as “JJ”. He would challenge anyone to a rap battle no matter who, what, when, or where he was located. His life impacted so many people in multiple cities and states.

Jason Bernard Hubbard Jr. “JJ” leaves to cherish his precious memories:

Mother: Miranda Steitler of Benton, LA

Father: Jason Hubbard Sr. of Texarkana, TX

Stepmother: Lisa Fortier of Texarkana, TX

Grandfather: James (Belinda) Block of Birmingham, AL, Ronnie Steitler of Texarkana, TX & Kenneth Wren of Texarkana, TX.

Three Brothers: Eric Saldonia of Tyler, TX, Jakobi Hubbard of Texarkana, TX Rodney Jackson Jr. of Texarkana, TX.

Four Sisters: Chole Sims of Texarkana, TX, Abryanna Jackson of Texarkana, TX, Ajanae Jackson of Texarkana, TX, Justyce Steitler of Texarkana, TX.

Eight Aunts: Sabrina Stewart of Dallas, TX, Maria Hubbard of Texarkana, TX, Charaunda Hubbard of Dallas, TX, Chaquinta Hubbard of Texarkana, TX, Janna George of Lockhart, TX, Lakeisha Winfrey of Kileen, TX, & Shatisha Willis of Texarkana, TX.

Visitation Friday, March 15, 2024 3:00-5:00 at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, March 16, 2024 12:00 PM Transformation Center with Pastor Jason Hatton, Eulogist. Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.