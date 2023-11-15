Just Love and Kindness and Local Student Council’s Create Bags for Those in Need

Sponsor

Today, about 120 student council students from local schools including: Liberty-Eylau, Pleasant Grove, Genoa, Faulk, TASD, TISD, Hooks, and Redwater High Schools gathered together to work with Just Love and Kindness to build and deliver 200 bags filled with winter supplies for our local homeless shelters in Downtown Texarkana.

“Today will enlighten you. I hope you all come together and treat everyone with respect and love. We’re not just each school, or each organization, we are human beings and we have to have each other,” says Laura Klein, founder of Just Love and Kindness.

Students gathered at Arkansas High School to build the 200 bags filled with supplies including: blankets, hats, gloves, socks and personal hygiene products. Each product was purchased by Just Love and Kindness using monies raised from past fundraisers. Food from Raising Cane’s, Outback, Coca Cola and more were donated for students and staff to enjoy.

This afternoon all student council members will travel to Randy Sam’s, The Salvation Army, and Mission TXK to deliver the bags and place them on the beds. To learn more about Just Love and Kindness or to make a donation to help them continue to serve the Texarkana area click HERE.