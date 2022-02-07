Advertisement

Lillian Ferguson, age 96, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Sunday, February 6, 2022, in a local nursing facility.

Mrs. Ferguson was born November 22, 1925, in Texarkana, Texas to Dan and Nora Dennington, and was retired from Globe Union Battery Plant. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed crocheting in her early years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elmer Ferguson; three brothers, Dan Dennington, Sid Dennington, and Joe Dennington; and three sisters, Dolores Mayton, Mary Polk, and Eunice Dennington.

Survivors include her children, Dennis Ferguson and his wife, Sharon of Fouke, Arkansas, Donna Gwinn and her husband, Rick of Mt. Ida, Arkansas and David Ferguson of Texarkana, Arkansas; seven grandchildren, Terri (Dave) Vaught, Kim (Cory) Brown, Tara (Jeremy) Allen, Michael (Amber) Ferguson, Steven (Buni) Ferguson, Lisa Hale and Cory Ferguson; sixteen great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren along with other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 4:00 PM Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Ken Polk officiating.

Private burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

