The Village Floral & Gift: Three Day Open House, Free Family Photo Booth, Holiday Gifts and More

Sponsor

The Village Floral & Gifts is hosting a three day Open House event celebrating and highlighting several local businesses to the local community! From November 2nd- November 4th anyone around the Texarkana area can come to The Village Floral & Gifts to enjoy a fantastic holiday Photo Booth and have their pictures taken and printed for free, shop holiday items (and receive a free ornament), sample different foods and more!

The photo booth is presented by local Julie Johns and owner of Memorable Events, who is available for hire for weddings, parties, baby showers and more! “We truly hope to see a bunch of locals come in with friends, family and loved ones to get their pictures taken in the Photo Booth, while also having the opportunity to look around at our incredible lineup of holiday gifts and more. Texarkana Party People created the incredible balloon arch in the store and is also available for hire for various parties and more. We love being able to do this for our community to showcase so many other incredible businesses, while also sharing all of our holiday gifts and more,” said Peggy Speer Owner of The Village Floral & Gifts.

“In the store, we have seven different Christmas trees with hundreds of ornaments to choose from. We have a fun collection of Thanksgiving table runners, placemats, food items including ciders, and peach pie in a jar. We also have hundreds of Christmas gifts including personalized ornaments, Santas Kindness Ornaments and Kindness Journals for young children, as well as the largest selection of Mud Pie in town,” said Peggy.

The three day event will take place November 2nd & 3rd from 3PM-6:30PM each day, and ALL DAY Saturday, November 4th from 9AM-6:30PM. “Anyone who comes in and makes a purchase from our Open House will also receive a Christmas ornament from The Village Floral & Gifts!,” said Peggy.

The Village Floral & Gifts is located at 997 N Kings Highway. (903) 280-7971

