Texarkana Police Investigating After Man Shot

Advertisement

Today at 5 p.m. the Texarkana Arkansas police department responded to the 3500 block of Garland Avenue in reference to a shots fired call. Upon arrival the victim was located and transported for medical attention.

The investigation revealed that an altercation occurred in the street when the suspect, 26-year-old Chris Tyler, shot the victim, 20-year-old McEntry Neal Jr, several times before fleeing the scene.

The Texarkana Arkansas police department criminal investigation division responded and continued the investigation.

Advertisement

CID Detective Wayne Easley developed a lead to a residence on Broadmoor where Tyler was arrested for battery 2nd and aggravated assault.

Neal is currently at Saint Michael’s hospital For medical treatment

