Texarkana COVID-19 Update Monday, July 13

Bowie County Emergency Operations Center reports a total of 391 positive COVID-19 cases, with 186 recoveries and 28 deaths. There are currently 177 active cases being traced in Bowie County.

Cass County has a total 62 cases with 35 recovered and two deaths. Cass County currently has 25 active cases.

Miller County, Ark. reports 265 total positives, 135 active positive, and 2 deaths.

The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, please notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management notified Cass County Judge Becky Wilbanks that Cass County is no longer exempt from GA-29 due to the number of active cases in Cass County reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services as of 4 p.m. yesterday, Sunday, July 12, 2020. Please direct questions to the Texas Department of State Health Services via email at the following address: coronavirus@dshs.texas.gov

Governor Greg Abbott Executive Order: GA-29 includes the following mandates:

The Executive order requires all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions. The Governor also issued a proclamation giving mayors and county judges the ability to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings of over 10 people, and making it mandatory that, with certain exceptions, people cannot be in groups larger than ten and must maintain six feet of social distancing from others.

As businesses are reopening, the EOC has received several calls seeking advice on what to do if there is a confirmed or suspected employee with COVID-19. Guidance for businesses can be found at the CDC website at the following link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/general-business-faq.html#Suspected-or-Confirmed-Cases-of-COVID-19-in-the-Workplace

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.