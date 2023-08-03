Sponsor

Danny Lee Hill, 64, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on August 2, 2023.

Mr. Hill was born on April 21, 1959, in Texarkana, Texas.

Danny was a long-time member of the Banshee MC and was currently riding with Backwater Jacks MC. He was a hard worker who loved working on his tractor, riding motorcycles with his brothers from the clubhouse, and his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one son, Johnny Hill.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Hill; grandsons Johnathon Hill, Joshua Hill and Cecil Hill; one great-grandson Rohen; two brothers, Donald Hill and wife Cathy and David Hill; one sister, JoAnn Odom and husband Kelly; two stepsons Joseph Sams, and Joshua Doss and wife Ryann along with their children Sarah, Austin, Kaylee and Owen; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 12:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service from 11:00 A.M. -12:00 P.M.

Interment will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

