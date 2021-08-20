Texarkana Weekend Bar and Gig Guide: Where Will You Be TXK?

Friday Night: 

67 Landing- Darrin Morris

La Fogata- Mobetta

Hopkins Icehouse- Chace and Taryn

Redbone- Allen McEaney

Twisted Fork- Tacy Davis & Cody Pappas

Crossties- Family Movie Night Ft. The Incredibles, drinks from The Frozen Rail and Hot Dogs by RazorDogs

Whiskey River- Jon Stork

Fat Jacks- Trophy Husband

 

Saturday Night: 

67 Landing- Mike Mayberry

La Fogata- Trophy Husband

Hopkins Icehouse- La Roux’s

Redbone- Parson B and the Part Time Sinners

Twisted Fork- Trivia

Crossties- Bridal Fair

Whiskey River- Kody West

Fat Jacks- JT Pinkham & the 9th Street Outsiders

