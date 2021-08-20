Texarkana Weekend Bar and Gig Guide: Where Will You Be TXK?

Advertisement
Friday Night:
67 Landing- Darrin Morris
La Fogata- Mobetta
Hopkins Icehouse- Chace and Taryn
Redbone- Allen McEaney
Twisted Fork- Tacy Davis & Cody Pappas
Crossties- Family Movie Night Ft. The Incredibles, drinks from The Frozen Rail and Hot Dogs by RazorDogs
Whiskey River- Jon Stork
Fat Jacks- Trophy Husband
Saturday Night:
67 Landing- Mike Mayberry
La Fogata- Trophy Husband
Hopkins Icehouse- La Roux’s
Redbone- Parson B and the Part Time Sinners
Twisted Fork- Trivia
Crossties- Bridal Fair
Whiskey River- Kody West
Fat Jacks- JT Pinkham & the 9th Street Outsiders
