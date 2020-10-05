Bicyclist Struck by Hit and Run Driver

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, TEXAS – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is investigating a crash where a 51-year-old Texarkana Texas man was struck by a vehicle while riding a motorized bicycle in the 3800 block of Magnolia Street on Sunday afternoon. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene without stopping.

Officers were dispatched to Magnolia Street to the report of a crash involving a bicycle shortly after noon yesterday. Officers found the victim laying in the street with obvious injuries. An older red Honda 2-door car fled the scene after striking the victim.

Traffic investigators have determined that the victim was riding his bicycle southbound on Magnolia Street when the red Honda turned left from West 38th Street at a high rate of speed. The driver apparently overcorrected during the turn and crossed into the southbound lane of Magnolia Street and into the path of the bicycle. During the crash, the victim was thrown into the windshield of the Honda before rolling off onto the street. The driver of the Honda did not stop and was last seen headed east toward North Stateline Avenue.

LifeNet Ambulance transported the victim to Wadley Regional Hospital for medical treatment, where he is listed in serious but stable condition. He suffered broken bones and numerous lacerations as a result of the crash.

Investigators are requesting help locating the red Honda and identifying the driver. The vehicle should have fresh damage on the driver’s side front, hood, and windshield. Anyone with information is asked to call the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116.

