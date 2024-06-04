Sponsor

Lisa McBride, age 62, of Maud, Texas, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Dallas, Texas. She was born on January 1, 1962, in Texarkana, Arkansas, to Eddie and Sue Steptoe.

Mrs. McBride spent her working days as a secretary for Maud Elementary School. She was a faithful member of Rock Creek Baptist Church. In her free time, she enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and her pup dogs, traveling, raising and showing cattle, and taking care of her yard. She loved helping others and keeping Danny busy. Her family described her as kind, giving, considerate, and always looking out for others. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents Eddie and Sue Steptoe and daughter Morgan Seals.

Left to cherish her memory is husband Danny McBride; sons Heath Seals and wife Taylor and Chance Tuggle and wife Hannah; grandchildren Claire Elkins, Blakely Sims, Avery Tuggle and Landry Tuggle; stepson Ryan McBride; and a number of other family and friends.

The family of Lisa McBride would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Baylor Scott and White Hospital for the excellent care they provided during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made to Rock Creek Cemetery, 3502 FM 2149, Maud, TX 75567.

The family will accept friends on Thursday, June 6, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The funeral service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2024, at 10:00 AM at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas with Brother Steve Minter officiating. Interment will be at Rock Creek Cemetery, Maud, Texas under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.