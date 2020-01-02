TXK Today in 2019

Advertisement

1. DEA Arrests Texarkana Doctor



The number one read story on TXK Today for the year with 55,050 page views was about the DEA arresting a local doctor for allegedly prescribing narcotics without a legitimate medical purpose.

Federal agents from the DEA and FBI raided Primary Care Specialists and arrested Dr. Lonnie Parker in early October.

Duane (DAK) Kees, United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas and Justin King, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, announced that Dr. Lonnie Joseph Parker was arrested on federal charges. A federal grand jury in the Western District of Arkansas indicted Dr. Parker on nine counts of Prescribing Without a Legitimate Medical Purpose Outside the Scope of a Professional Practice.

2. Hawks win state for the second time.



On December 20, 2019 the Pleasant Grove Hawk beat Wimberley 35-21 to win state for the second time in 3 years.

3. Marijuana coming to Texarkana

In 2019 Texarkana’s first medical marijuana dispensary was approved to open.

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission approved Bloom Medicinals to open in early December of 2019.

Bloom Medicinals is located at 410 Realtor Ave. in the building that once housed Vincent’s Fine Wine and Liquors.

Bloom has not yet open, but is expected to be open in early 2020. Another dispensary, Red River Remedy, will also be opening in 2020 in the former Electric Cowboy building at 4423 E. Broad St.

4. Ross Perot Dies



Texarkana native Ross Perot died July 9, 2019 at the age of 89.

Perot was born in Texarkana, Texas on June 27, 1930.

Perot died after a 5 month battle with leukemia.

5. Hotel Grim gets Second Chance

In October developers secured a multilayered $26 million financing package that will pay for rehabilitating the Hotel Grim.

Closed by Cohen-Esrey Development Group and Premier Public Facility Corporation, the transaction includes both housing and historic tax credits, EPA funds, a Neighborhood Stabilization Program loan, conventional debt, and local contributions from the city.

The project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2021. The building will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, 93 units in all.

6. 15-year-old Kills 18-year-old in Liberty Eylau

An 18-year-old was killed after allegedly being shot multiple times by a 15-year-old in December in Liberty Eylau.

7. Restaurant news is always popular on TXK Today no matter if the restaurant is opening or closing.

8. Big Boys Stops in Texarkana

On Tuesday, November 12 Union Pacific Steam Locomotive Big Boy made a brief stop in Texarkana. Large crowds turned out in downtown Texarkana to catch a glimpse of history.

The Big Boy’s return to the rails is the product of more than two years of meticulous restoration work by the Union Pacific Steam Team. No. 4014 is the world’s only operating Big Boy locomotive.

9. Pedestrians Killed While Crossing State Line Ave.

In early December a mother was struck while attempting to cross State Line Ave. while carrying a young child in her arms. The child was pronounced dead on scene.

In April Marvin Weaver, 68, of Texarkana Arkansas, died as a result of his injuries after being struck while attempting to cross State Line in a wheelchair.

10. Texarkana, Ark. Establishes Entertainment District

The ordinance establishing an entertainment district in downtown Texarkana, Arkansas went into effect in October. This fourteen block zone allows adults to consume adult beverages out-of-doors in approved containers as long as the drinks are purchased from establishments within the entertainment district, excluding the Rock House liquor store.

