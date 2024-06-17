Texarkana College Joins Hands with Hope For Texakana to Build Blessing Boxes

Sponsor

Members of Texarkana College’s administrative staff came together today to collaborate with Hope for Texarkana to construct Blessing Boxes. More than fifty members of TC’s staff took part in the building project and gathered at the College’s Construction Technology program located within the Buddy and Betty Ledwell Workforce Training Center. Executive Director of Hope for Texarkana, Tom Greer, said Hope for Texarkana aims to make a positive impact in the lives of individuals and families facing difficult circumstances.

“The organization’s mission is to address hunger and encourage a sense of community care by providing essential resources to those in need,” said Greer. “One of our initiatives has been the introduction of Blessing Boxes – small outdoor cupboards filled with non-perishable food items, toiletries, and other essential supplies. These boxes are placed in public locations around the community and are available for anyone to access anonymously, providing a helping hand for those in immediate need.”

TC’s Construction Technology Instructor, Michael Lee, said when he learned about the mission of Hope for Texarkana and their need for volunteers to help construct the Blessing Boxes, he saw this as an opportunity for the TC Construction Technology program to lend a helping hand.

“Through the TC Construction Technology program students not only learn skills necessary for a successful career in the field, but also the importance of giving back to the community,” said Lee. “Today we extended our reach by teaming up with TC’s administrative staff from our enrollment services. Financial aid, business, marketing, human resources, and Community & Business Education departments to build ten Blessing Boxes. It was not only a productive day to contribute toward the organization’s cause, but we grew closer together as a TC team.”

TC President Dr. Jason Smith took part in constructing the Blessing Boxes and said he was grateful for the opportunity for the TC team to unite to support the Hope for Texarkana cause.

“At Texarkana College, we believe in the power of service and the importance of lending a helping hand to those in need,” said Dr. Smith. “It was a privilege for our administrative team to work alongside Hope for Texarkana, united by the common goal of making a positive impact on our community.”