Richard Edward Stahl, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away on March 14, 2024, in Simms, TX, at the age of 63. Born on August 26, 1960, in Watertown, SD, Richard touched the lives of many with his kindness, passion, and dedication.

Richard moved to Desoto, TX with his family in the mid-1970s where he enjoyed scouting, earning the rank of Eagle Scout and membership in the Order of the Arrow. A graduate of Desoto High School, Richard continued his education at the University of Texas Arlington, and earned a Master’s Degree in Education Administration from National University. His career in education spanned many years, beginning at Grand Prairie ISD and culminating in his retirement from Texarkana Independent School District in June 2023. During his tenure at TISD, Richard served as an Associate Principal at the Texas High School and Director of Facility Services, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of students and colleagues alike.

Richard pursued his lifelong passion for horses, fulfilling his dream of owning them when he moved to a home on 50 acres. There, his horses, a donkey, and many cows, including a bull were treated as pets along with dogs Rocky and Gracie. He found immense joy intending to his animals and sharing his love for the outdoors with his grandchildren, who often visited his home. Richard had a zest for life and enjoyed sports, especially the Rangers and Mavericks, traveling, playing golf, and spending quality time with family and friends. His warm smile and generous spirit will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Richard was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Stahl, and his parents, Dale and Patricia Stahl.

Survivors include is his children, Maxyne Stahl-Hicks, & her husband, Jeffrey, and Shane Stahl & his wife, Cassie; grandchildren, Makala Stahl, Sailor Stahl, Brooke Hicks, and Hayden Hicks; his brother, Steven Stahl, & his wife, Nancy; and his faithful canine companions, Rocky and Gracie.

A celebration of Richard’s life will be held at Chapelwood Funeral Home on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Texarkana Animal League in Richard’s memory.

Rich will be remembered for his sense of humor, his passion for education and animals, and the countless memories he created with those he held dear. Though he may be gone from our sight, his spirit will forever live on in our hearts.