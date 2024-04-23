Sponsor

Stacey Lynn Brooks, 47, gained her wings on April 17, 2024, surrounded by loved ones at home. Stacey was born in Texarkana, TX to Johnny Deaton and Debra “Debbie” Elliot on August 30, 1976.

She was married to Christopher “Chris” Brooks for twenty years and birthed three sons who were her world, Nathan “Nate” Brooks, Christopher “PeeWee” Brooks, and Cameron Brooks. She was the proud grandmother of Aicelynn Brooks, Axton Brooks, Leah Brooks, and Laklyn Brooks. She was deeply loved by so many. Her memory will be kept alive by the people who love her.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash from 5:00 to 8:00 pm.