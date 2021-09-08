Agricultural District Approved for Downtown Texarkana, Arkansas

Advertisement

New opportunities for our rural area downtown are on the way! The Planning Commission Members presented a video to City Board Members last night, at the first board meeting of the month, in support of the board approving the ordinance to create an A-1 District for downtown Texarkana, Arkansas. The approval of the A-1 district for community members will continue to help the downtown area grow, and for small businesses and events to continue to take place.

According to Clyde ‘Boots’ Thomas, a member of the Planning Commission, the growth of the entertainment district downtown, in conjunction with new businesses and heightened interest in the downtown area, would allow this A-1 District adoption to further increase interest and business for our downtown area residents and visitors. “We hear far too often that there is nothing to do here, well, now there is,” said Thomas. Downtown has certainly been revitalized, and in 2001 the City of Texarkana, Arkansas took a large annexation of land which allowed those who were brought under it to be grandfathered in. However, with this adoption, residents downtown would be able to use these properties for agricultural use without strict regulations and oversight.

The downtown area will see more gardens, public areas for farmers markets, produce stands and more. Areas downtown could see more businesses similar to Three Chicks Feed, Seed & Cafe which is currently located on Genoa Road. This business uses both the agricultural aspect, while also having a restaurant. With this adoption of the A-1 District, the downtown area could see an increase in agricultural businesses, as well as more than just pet and hobby farms!

Advertisement

The Board approved the adoption of the A-1 District unanimously at the end of last night’s meeting, and residents can hopefully begin to experience more farmers markets, corn mazes, carriage rides and more downtown fun, thanks to the new adoption from Board Members.