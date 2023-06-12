Birtie Lee Smith, age 91 of New Boston, Texas passed away Friday, June 9, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family. Mrs. Smith was born in New Boston, Texas on September 6, 1931, to Willie and Flora Thompson. She was a Production Worker and Lifetime member of the American Legion Post 488 Ladies Auxiliary. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Curtis E Smith, a grandson, Jeremy O. Hawkins, sister, Mary Hinkley, son-in-law, Stephen F. Mayes and half-sister, Willie Jo Thompson.

She is survived by two daughters, Anita Mayes of New Boston, Texas, Rita and husband Heath Brooks of New Boston, Texas, grandchildren, Erica Nevels of New Boston, Texas, Matthew and wife Jami Nevels of DeQueen, Arkansas, Aaron Brooks of New Boston, Texas, great grandchildren, Zackary Nevels, Donte’ Nelson, Bria Hamilton, Jaxson Hamilton, Mackenzie Nevels, Lane Nevels, Sage Nevels, great-great-grandsons, Armonie Nevels and Isaiah Nevels, and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. in the Bates Rolf Chapel. Interment will be in Red Bayou Cemetery, New Boston under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. Visitation will be on Friday, June 16, 2023, from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M.

