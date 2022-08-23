CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Adds to Award-Winning Neurosurgery Team in Texarkana

Advertisement

Each year, it is estimated that more than 22 million people suffer from disorders and injuries requiring the expertise of a neurosurgeon. With these highly trained specialists in such high demand, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, part of the well-established CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, is excited to announce the addition of Joseph McMordie, M.D. to the award-winning neurosurgery team.

“Our Neurosurgery team specializes in the surgical treatment of diseases that affect the central nervous system, including the brain and spine, and Dr. McMordie has extensive training and expertise in both the surgical and medical management of neurological diseases, with a special interest in Complex and Reconstructive Spine Surgery,” Tim Godfrey, Vice President Physician Practice Operations, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. “He will be an integral part of our team and will provide an incredible level of care to our patients here.”

Dr. McMordie graduated with his undergraduate degree from Austin College in Sherman before earning his Medical Degree from the Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Medicine, Lubbock. Dr. McMordie then underwent his Neurosurgery residency at University of Nebraska in Omaha then completed a fellowship in complex and reconstructive spine surgery at Northwestern University in Chicago. He is a member of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and the Midwest Neurological Society.”

“I work with my patients to create a plan of action that not only addresses their illness or injury, but that also positively affects their way of life and their ability to go through it with as little pain as possible,” said Dr. McMordie. “Alongside this outstanding team of compassionate experts, I look forward to working on behalf of the people of this region.”

Dr. McMordie will see patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, located at 2604 St. Michael Dr. Suite 237, Texarkana, TX 75503. For more information, please call 903-614-5180.

